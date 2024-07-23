Aditya Roy Kapur suits up as new brand ambassador for Mistair men's fashion

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Popular actor known for style to represent brand's suiting and shirting fabrics.
Mistair announces Aditya Roy Kapur as its new brand ambassador, signaling a new era of sophistication in men's fashion. Mistair is known for its premium suiting and shirting fabrics. The brand's collection focus on a formal business suit, a corporate meeting, or an dinner party.
Ramesh Poddar, chairman and managing director of Siyaram's, expresses his excitement about the partnership, "With our commitment to high fashion, quality and accessibility, we're excited for Mistair’s fashionable journey ahead with Aditya Roy Kapur."
Aditya Roy Kapur states, "I am delighted to be collaborating with Mistair. Their collection resonates deeply with my personal style."
The partnership aims to inspire men across the nation to embrace sophisticated style.