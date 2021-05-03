AdLift bags SEO and Content Marketing Mandate for Titan Group

Commenting on the account win, Prashant Puri, co-founder & CEO, AdLift said, “I may sound clichéd saying that Titan is a Timeless brand but that’s exactly what it is! Titan is a company that has been built with sheer grit, passion, and determination to become a market leader by ruling the hearts of Indian consumers. For us at AdLift, it is not only humbling to be associated with brand Titan, but it is also truly a matter of pride to be given the opportunity to take it to new heights and give it the scale and recognition it truly deserves.”