Adlift bags the 360-degree digital mandate for Sri Chaitanya Schools

The mandate has been assigned to enhance the online presence of the brand across digital mediums.
AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, bagged the complete digital mandate for Asia’s Largest educational institution, Sri Chaitanya, in a multi-agency pitch. The mandate constitutes of a 360-degree digital marketing campaign, including SEO, Social Marketing, Paid Marketing and Content Marketing services.
Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution, a leading name in the educational sector to provide improved learning solutions and offerings to learners in India, and further strengthen Sri Chaitanya‘s vision and lead its dynamic growth story in India and aims to focus on the holistic development of each child, and to give them a competitive edge with the help of an extensive curriculum and dynamic teaching methodologies.
The partnership comes at a time when Sri Chaitanya is at the cusp of its next level of growth with its increasing market share in the Indian Education industry and so has decided to adopt digital means and expand its messaging to a wider audience.
Prashant Puri, co-founder & CEO, AdLift, commented, “Sri Chaitanya has been serving the student community for decades with world-class blended curriculum and teaching methodologies. Their ideology and mission to provide success to a student with the right teaching and preparation is what sets them apart. With AdLift’s state-of-the-art marketing solutions, we wish to help them widen their reach to an even greater number of students and ensure that the right message reaches the right people.”
Commenting on this partnership, Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution said, “We were looking for a stringent agency that would adhere to our vision of reaching new heights and serving the student community with global standard education. That is when we came across AdLift. We were impressed with their previous campaigns and are confident of seeing some impressive results for Sri Chaitanya.”