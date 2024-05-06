AdLift bags the SEO mandate for Triveni Turbine

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, has received the mandate for handling search engine optimisation solutions for Triveni Turbine (TTL), an industrial heat and power solutions and decentralised steam-based renewable turbines company. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
Commenting on this win, Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO of AdLift, added, "We are delighted to be associated with Triveni Turbines, an industry leader that has been innovating since 1968! We are proud to take on their SEO mandate, fuel the company's legendary presence, and boost their organic growth with campaigns that convert."
Triveni Turbines has installed over 6,000 steam turbines across more than 20 industries and operates in over 80 countries worldwide, with its global footprint continuing to expand. It was demerged from its parent company, Triveni Engineering and Industries (TEIL), in 2010.
S. Narayana Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of Triveni Turbines shared his views, “Triveni Turbine Limited has been growing steadily in the global market. We were looking for a partner who could work on organic search marketing for the company and improve our user experience. We are happy to have collaborated with AdLift through our strategic SEO partnership and are optimistic about seeing exponential growth over the next few months.”
With this association, AdLift is responsible for enhancing Triveni Turbine’s organic reach among its broader target market which includes its domestic as well as global audiences. The agency's SEO experts possess a good understanding of search engine algorithms and knowledge of all the latest trends, which they will leverage alongside cutting-edge technology to devise innovative, result-oriented strategies for the brand.