AdLift secures paid marketing duty for Two Brothers Organic Farms

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, has announced the onboarding of Two Brothers Organic Farms. Won in a multi-agency pitch, AdLift will be handling the paid marketing responsibilities for the brand.
Founded by two brothers Satyajit Hange and Ajinkya Hange in 2014, TBOF has revolutionised organic farming in India. AdLift will be managing the paid media marketing mandate for the brand. We aim to conceptualise and create campaigns that match the innovation and creativity of TBOF. We are confident that with our strategies we will fuel sales and create loyal customers fulfilling the brand's goal of empowering organic farmers and boosting rural livelihood and employment.
The agency's innovative approach, data-driven strategies, and comprehensive understanding of the digital landscape were key factors in winning the trust of Two Brothers Organic Farms.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Two Brothers Organic Farms and excited about the opportunity to elevate their brand through our paid marketing initiatives," said Prashant Puri, co-founder & CEO, AdLift. "Our team is committed to leveraging the latest technologies and trends to ensure Two Brothers Organic Farms receives the visibility it deserves in the highly competitive organic market."
The paid marketing strategy devised by AdLift for Two Brothers Organic Farms encompasses a multi-faceted approach, combining targeted advertising, search engine marketing, and social media campaigns. The goal is to not only increase brand awareness but also drive meaningful engagement and conversions for Two Brothers Organic Farms.
Two Brothers Organic Farms expressed confidence in AdLift's capabilities, citing their reputation for delivering results and their client-centric approach as decisive factors in the selection process.
"We were looking for a digital agency that could not only understand our brand ethos but also create impactful campaigns that resonate with our audience. AdLift impressed us with their strategic insights and proven track record, and we are excited to embark on this journey with them," stated Satyajit Hange, co-founding farmer, Two Brothers Organic Farms.
This collaboration between AdLift and Two Brothers Organic Farms marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in the brand's digital journey. The partnership is poised to set new benchmarks in the organic industry, showcasing the power of strategic and targeted paid marketing in driving business growth.