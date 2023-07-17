AdLift takes the helm for Shipyaari's SEO and Content Marketing

The partnership aims to enhance Shipyaari's organic search results through strategic SEO and content marketing services.
Shipyaari, a Saas-based logistics platform dedicated to simplifying logistics solutions for Indian businesses, has awarded their SEO and Content marketing mandate to AdLift, the global digital marketing agency. This partnership aims to enhance Shipyaari's organic search results through strategic SEO and content marketing services. AdLift, with its proven expertise, will assist Shipyaari in reaching a wider audience organically through impactful off-page activities.
For the past decade, Shipyaari has established itself as a leading SaaS based logistics enabler in India, boasting of an extensive network of partners and customers. The company offers comprehensive services, from Ecommerce logistics, Hyperlocal solutions, B2B & Bulk shipping, Warehousing, End-to-end fulfilment, and International Shipping. Shipyaari has also introduced cutting-edge features to help sellers reduce returns and non-deliveries which is a constant challenge for e commerce retailers.
In line with this mandate, AdLift will employ its result-driven SEO and content marketing strategies to enhance Shipyaari's online presence and attract the right traffic across India. With a team of award-winning experts specializing in search engine marketing, display advertising, and search engine optimization, AdLift brings a wealth of experience and a customer-centric approach to every project.
Prashant Puri, CEO and co-founder of AdLift, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Shipyaari has achieved remarkable success in the industry in a short span of time. We are excited to partner with them and look forward to providing them with our niche SEO services that will fuel the brand's mission to reach out to the right audience at the right time."
Neha Bagchi, director, marketing, from Shipyaari expressed her delight with the partnership, stating, "Shipyaari is in massive growth stage with colossal goals set for the coming few years and these goals are only as good as the team we bring in to achieve them – internally and externally. I am confident that with AdLift’s ambitious roadmap, purpose driven team and sharp insights, Shipyaari will grow organically and cement its position in the current digital landscape. Exciting times ahead.