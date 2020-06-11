AdLift wins creative mandate for PayU India

AdLift’s expertise in creating innovative, engaging, and targeted campaigns will help PayU to further increase its digital customer footprint.
AdLift has been named PayU India’s creative advertising agency following a multi-agency pitch. PayU is India’s leading online payment solutions provider for businesses, with cutting-edge and award-winning technology.
AdLift’s expertise in creating innovative, engaging, and targeted campaigns will help PayU to further increase its digital customer footprint.
“We are confident that AdLift has the skills and expertise to drive creative campaigns for the effective communication for our payment solutions.” said Noopur Chaturvedi, Country Head, Small and Medium Businesses at PayU India.
Prashant Puri, co-founder & CEO, AdLift, added: "PayU is a brand synonymous with innovation in payment solutions and we are delighted that AdLift has been entrusted with the next stage of its creative transformation."
Founded in 2009, AdLift is a global digital marketing agency specializing in ROI-driven niche marketing solutions. At AdLift, the mission is to provide clients with personalized, expert search, and social marketing solutions, helping them drive maximal advertiser value. Today, AdLift has an impressive portfolio of clients ranging from start-ups to reputable brands, including several top players in the Fortune 100 list. In just over a decade, AdLift has partnered with more than 250 brands, including ICICI Lombard, Airbnb, Max Life Insurance, Shopify, Fortis Healthcare, Axis Bank, Jaquar, Bausch & Lomb, Luminous and Tata AIG to deliver innovative campaigns across multiple platforms.
PayU is India’s leading online payment solutions provider and serves more than 3,50,000 merchants with 70+ local payment methods and is the preferred payments partner for nearly 60% of the e-commerce merchants, including all leading e-commerce companies and a majority of airline businesses.