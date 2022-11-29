AdLift wins SEO and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife

Speaking on the win, Prashant Puri, CEO and co-Founder, AdLift stated, “We are delighted to partner with TheLabelLife – the brand that is demystifying the concept of relevant styling. We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well planned SEO and Content Marketing campaigns. We are positive that our award-winning teams with their data driven strategies will be able to elevate the brand's digital presence, showcasing it to the right audience at the right time.”