AdLift wins SEO and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife

The agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand and its vast range of products.
AdLift, a global digital marketing agency wins the SEO and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife – an elevated lifestyle brand. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and Content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand and its vast range of products.
Speaking on the win, Prashant Puri, CEO and co-Founder, AdLift stated, “We are delighted to partner with TheLabelLife – the brand that is demystifying the concept of relevant styling. We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well planned SEO and Content Marketing campaigns. We are positive that our award-winning teams with their data driven strategies will be able to elevate the brand's digital presence, showcasing it to the right audience at the right time.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Siddhi Kasliwal, director, TheLabelLife said: "TheLabelLife is a leading lifestyle brand and is growing aggressively in the ever-evolving fashion industry. We are a brand that understands apt styling- relevant styling for every occasion – and that is what sets us apart. We are excited about this partnership with AdLift and are looking forward to some engaging and result oriented campaigns."