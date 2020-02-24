AdLift wins Tata AIG General Insurance SEO & Social Media

Global digital marketing agency, AdLift bags the digital marketing mandate for Tata AIG General Insurance. Securing the account after a multi-agency pitch, AdLift will handle the brand’s digital media duties, including SEO and Social Media management.
AdLift will help create a digital-friendly ecosystem for various products that fall under the Tata AIG General Insurance’s hierarchy. To do this, the company aims to leverage digital mediums to identify and promote Tata AIG’s services among an audience that spends maximum time browsing the Internet.
The partnership between Tata AIG and AdLift brings together two organizations that have an important core value of failsafe digital solutions today.
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder and CEO, AdLift, expressed, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Tata AIG to our family. Tata AIG is one of the most iconic forward-thinking and vital organizations. We have big plans for 2020 and look forward to going to the next level through this partnership.”
Parag Ved, head and executive vice-president, Consumer Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance said, “With our mission to create better tomorrows for our customers, we hope to deliver innovative risk solutions, following our brand tagline “Think Ahead” approach. This association with AdLift will help tap disruption created by digital media. We look forward to work with the team who are as ambitious as Tata AIG”
(We got this information in a press release.)