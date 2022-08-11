Adman Titus Upputuru launches his own company

The new agency will offer a range of creative and strategic solutions across mediums.
Writer, Director, Lyricist, Ex National Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu, Titus Upputuru launched his own Advertising and Films firm – The Titus Upputuru Company, with an intriguing campaign establishing the new identity. Prior to this, he was working as the national creative director at Taproot Dentsu in Gurugram.
Speaking on the occasion, Upputuru says “I have been in this industry for 25 years now. I thought a Silver Jubilee is perfect time for me to launch this company. In my career, I have been always interested in the craft of writing, art direction, design, and photography. Over the last decade or so, I have also had the opportunity to direct ad films and short films for brands. I wanted to combine these skill sets and offer the last mile in execution too, because execution is what audience ultimately sees. We all know that video sits right on top of the marketing tools that marketers are using today across the world. So, along with brand strategy and static creative solutions across mediums and platforms, we will offer our expertise in video too”.
As part of the launch, the Company has released a set of short films that establish the identity. Each film begins with the initials TU and goes on to form a different face, that has correlation to the drama occurring in the video and audio.
The film titled ‘Birds’ shows a pair of birds forming the eyes of the face, before flying off in the skies. The film titled ‘Police’ shows a couple hiding inside a car even as a transmission of police conversation is heard in the background.
The film titled ‘Window’, shows a woman constantly peeping down as if waiting for someone, even as a soldier’s face emerges from the initials. The film titled ‘Biker’ shows a go-pro view of a motorcyclist, riding in reverse gear to the beats of a Hindi rap song.
The 5th film, set to a dark track of horns shows a ‘Pirate’ emerge in deep-sea waters. The 12-second films cleverly use illustration, design, music, and drama to bring out the unique identity of the Company.
“We are excited to tell stories using different mediums. The idea is to keep human at the heart of it and manifest empathy. People still choose brands that have a certain quality about them, that profess a certain human belief; brands that move people, that respect them. As a Creative led company, we will wish to partner such brands, while obsessing about craft.”, the founder adds.
For the record, Titus has written and directed numerous ad films and short films including the acclaimed HarperCollins India’s haunting murder mystery ‘Parcel’ and the 2022 DadaSaheb Phalke Award winning ‘Nip in the Bud’ short film for Times Internet.
Titus Upputuru is a two-time gold medalist in English Literature. After finishing his master’s degree, he got interested in advertising after he saw a billboard that said, ‘Looking for top 10 writers in India’. After getting selected, he spent 25 years in advertising, film making, brand building and in helping grow businesses, while working with the best global networks including Ogilvy & Mather, Publicis, TBWA and Dentsu.
Besides winning the DadaSaheb Phalke Award – the country’s highest honor in film making, Titus Upputuru has won numerous national and international awards, including The One Show, British Design, the New York Festival, Adfest, Spikes Asia and the Abby’s. His work for Afghan Telecom is showcased in the White House.