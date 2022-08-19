Admatazz bags the creative mandate for Raman and Weil

As part of the mandate, the agency will amplify the brand’s presence and customer engagement across various social media channels.
Admatazz, a digital and creative agency based in Mumbai that creates holistic and engaging digital solutions for brands and businesses, has bagged the creative and performance mandate for Raman and Weil. The brand is a pioneer in hi-tech disinfectants and antiseptics used in medical facilities like hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical/ industrial manufacturing units.
As part of the mandate, the agency will amplify the brand’s presence and customer engagement across various social media channels, shaping the digital journey and designing and developing strategies to grow the brand in the digital world.
Speaking on the account win, Yash Chandiramani, founder & chief strategist, Admatazz, said, “We are delighted to have Raman and Weil on board and look forward to using our expertise across marketing platforms and creating engaging content to help the brand scale up in the healthcare industry”
Anvi Shah, head of strategy & business development, Raman and Weil, added, “We are happy to associate with the young and dynamic team at Admatazz. We truly believe this collaboration will help us strengthen our digital presence and enable us to venture into new and innovative creative digital platforms and strategies.”