Admatazz bags the creative mandate for Wellbeing Nutrition

The agency will amplify the brand reach by creating ad content for a varied demographic spanning India, the Middle East and the U.S.
Admatazz, a Mumbai-based award-winning digital agency that creates holistic and engaging digital solutions for brands and businesses, has won the creative mandate for performance marketing, for Wellbeing Nutrition, a nutraceuticals company focused on delivering whole-food nutrition to its consumers. The agency will employ its expertise in amplifying the brand reach by creating ad content for a varied demographic spanning India, the Middle East and the U.S.
Acclaimed for their natural, science-backed products that provide holistic wellbeing in the form of multivitamins and superfoods, Wellbeing Nutrition aims to simplify healthy living by making it more accessible and easy to embrace, with their range of innovative, nutrient-rich, flavoursome products. Through performance marketing activities, their goal is to highlight their product offerings and encourage the audience into adopting a healthier lifestyle effortlessly.
Speaking on the account win, Samyaak Jain, head of client growth at Admatazz, said, “After exploring Wellbeing Nutrition’s carefully curated, delicious products and realising how easy everyday nutrition can be, we’re delighted to bring these products to the fore and help more and more people become familiar with them. With digital evolving rapidly, we look forward to providing engaging, clutter-breaking content and building Wellbeing Nutrition’s presence in the market through the right set of marketing channels.”
Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder at Wellbeing Nutrition added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with the young and dynamic team at Admatazz, and truly believe we’ve partnered with the right team to help us spearhead the nutrition revolution in India, and globally. “