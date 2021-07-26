Admatazz bags the digital mandate for Signi Jewellery

Signi will introduce affordable luxury that articulates a perfect harmony between minimalism and magnificence while embracing classic & timeless jewellery.
Admatazz, an award-winning digital agency based out of Mumbai that creates holistic and engaging digital solutions for brands and businesses, has won the digital mandate in a multi-agency pitch for Signi. From the house of Chheda Jewellers, Signi will introduce affordable luxury that articulates a perfect harmony between minimalism and magnificence while embracing classic & timeless jewellery.
The agency will employ its expertise in the brand launch and sustenance phases of Signi by managing its digital presence across all social media platforms and executing overall marketing activities.
A trusted name among the patrons, Chheda jewellers, with their presence of over 30 years, prides themselves as one of the most prominent and esteemed Bridal & Fashion Jewellery brands. Signi jewels, through its launch, will be providing an exclusive range from rings and earrings to bracelets and pendants to facilitate an exclusive & luxurious jewellery shopping experience worldwide.
Speaking on the account win, Yash Chandiramani, founder & chief strategist, Admatazz, said, “After getting a chance to know about the jewellery pieces, we’re delighted to showcase the products to the world. With digital evolving rapidly, we look forward to providing engaging content and building Signi’s presence in the market through the right set of marketing channels.”
Charmi Shah, the CEO, Signi Jewellery, added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with the young and dynamic team at Admatazz. The agency has demonstrated a deep understanding of the luxury jewellery world, and hence we have faith in their passion, involvement and commitment. Partnering with them will fuel our vision to be the country’s most loved jewellery brand.”