Admatazz bags the integrated digital mandate for Organica Biotech

As part of the mandate, Admatazz will be amplifying the brand’s presence across platforms through social media, SEO and content management.
Admatazz, an independent digital and creative agency that creates holistic and engaging digital solutions for brands and businesses, has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Organica Biotech. A leader in biotechnology, the brand uses robust microbial solutions to constantly innovate in the fields of sanitation, agriculture, solid waste management, industrial wastewater treatment and sewage treatment.
As part of winning the mandate, Admatazz will be amplifying the brand’s presence across platforms through social media, SEO and content management. Along with shaping the digital journey, the agency will also design and develop an E-commerce platform exclusively for Bioclean Septic - one of the brand’s verticals that focuses on a natural microbial septic tank treatment product.
Ganesh Kamath, director, Organica Biotech, says, "We're thrilled to be associated with Admatazz. We believe that this partnership and the agency’s deep understanding of the overall media landscape will help us in propagating our core philosophy and strengthening our presence in the market while creating a path to a sustainable future.”
Yash Chandiramani, founder & chief strategist, commented, "We're privileged to have Organica Biotech on board. It is a brand that has been constantly innovating through product excellence and delivering on consumer needs, and we are excited to be a part of their journey. We look forward to expanding their digital presence and delivering strong business outcomes with our digital expertise and understanding of consumer insights.”