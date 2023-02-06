Admatazz bags the social media creative mandate for m.Stock by Mirae Asset

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Admatazz, an independent Mumbai-based digital agency that creates holistic and engaging digital solutions for brands and businesses, has bagged the social media creative mandate for m.Stock by Mirae Asset, in a multi-agency pitch.
m.Stock is one of the emerging disruptor brands in the trading and investment industry of India with their unique ‘Zero Brokerage for life’ pricing model. A simple, fast, and reliable retail stock trading platform, m.Stock, comes from the house of South Korean financial group - Mirae Asset.
As part of the mandate, the agency will amplify the brand’s presence and customer engagement across various social media channels, shaping the digital journey and designing and developing strategies to grow the brand in the digital world.
Speaking on the account win, Yash Chandiramani, founder & chief strategist at Admatazz, said, “We are elated to have Mirae Asset Capital Markets onboard as a client and look forward to using our expertise across marketing platforms and creating engaging content about stock trading and various investment avenues that will help the brand scale up in this industry.”
Supriya Ghosh, head of brand marketing, Mirae Asset Capital Markets added, “We are happy to associate with the dynamic and energetic team at Admatazz. We truly believe that this collaboration will help us increase our social media penetration and engagement. We hope to work collaboratively and come up with new and innovative digital strategies and campaigns for m.Stock through this association.”