Admatazz taps BrandMusiq to introduce sonic assets in digital content

Independent creative group Admatazz has partnered with BrandMusiq, a sonic branding agency, to bring sonic identity into everyday digital content.

Through this collaboration, Admatazz will integrate distinctive sonic assets into the high-volume formats where brands publish the most, including social media content, performance creatives and short-form videos.

Globally, sound has emerged as one of the most powerful Distinctive Brand Assets, with cues like Netflix’s Tudum and McDonald’s I’m Lovin’ It demonstrating faster recall than most visual elements.

While many brands invest in signature sonic mnemonics for high-budget films or ATL campaigns, daily content continues to rely heavily on generic, non-ownable stock audio. This disparity limits a brand’s ability to build memory structures and consistent recall in low-attention digital environments.

Through this partnership, Admatazz will integrate BrandMusiq’s sonic expertise into its content systems, enabling brands to replace stock music with AN emotionally intelligent and ownable MOGO (Musical Logo) crafted specifically for everyday content. The collaboration introduces three key capabilities across Admatazz’s client ecosystem.

Social-First Sonic Libraries: Custom banks of short-form MOGOs, transitions and music beds designed exclusively for reels, shorts, static-to-motion posts, performance ads and creator-driven edits. These audio assets allow brands to embed consistent and distinctive sound signatures across all daily formats. Brand Experience Sound Libraries: Curated sonic elements created for offline environments including events, retail, IVR systems, HR communication, podcasts and product demonstrations, ensuring end-to-end brand consistency across digital and physical touchpoints. Evidence-Led Distinctiveness: Aligned with Admatazz’s focus on marketing and advertising with a scientific temper, these sonic assets enhance mental availability, fluent encoding and recall. This helps brands stand out in cluttered digital categories while reducing long-term dependence on generic stock audio.

“This partnership bridges a critical gap in the way brands use sound,” said Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz. “By integrating BrandMusiq’s sonic intelligence with our digital-first content craft, we can help brands sound unmistakably themselves across every reel, ad and short-form format. This elevates daily content from being just consistent visually to being distinctive sonically as well.”

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith at BrandMusiq, added, “Admatazz’s scientific approach to social and digital marketing and content formats makes them the ideal partner to take sonic branding beyond big films and into everyday ‘earpoints’. Together we aim to make the sonic identity a daily asset, not just a yearly exercise.”