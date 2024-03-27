Admatazz wins integrated social media and SEO mandate for Boss Appliances

Vidhi Gala, director of marketing, Boss Appliances, added, "As a brand that has been present for over four decades, we have always moved forward with the times, and as we see the digital and social media space grow rapidly and consumers become more active, we realise the need to strengthen our online presence. With Admatazz, we are glad to find like-minded agency partners who are enthusiastic and excited to build our brand as we do. We look forward to our association with them.”