Admitad Affiliate bags exclusive performance marketing mandate for Suta

As a part of the partnership, the agency will focus on scaling the sales revenue, bringing in new customers for the brands alongside the retention of the existing ones.
Admitad Affiliate a leading global provider of innovative performance marketing solutions, recently joined hands with Suta. Admitad India will look after the brands' affiliate marketing exclusively.
As a part of the partnership, Admitad Affiliate will focus on scaling the sales revenue, bringing in new customers for the brands alongside the retention of the existing ones. The platform has a good record of working with many big brands like Ajio, Myntra, Croma, Kotak 811, and more providing affiliate marketing services to fulfill the desired goals.
Speaking of the partnership, Sujata Biswas, co-founder, Suta, said “ We want to do highly targeted and effective marketing and select the perfect suit of representatives that will suit the brand. Affiliates that resonate with our brand will most likely have individuals with their area of influence that’ll find our brand useful. We are glad to have been associated with Admitad. They help us in our endeavors to reach out to more customers to spread our love for handcrafted products. We are looking towards increasing our customer acquisition as well as brand awareness through Admitad”.
With consumers purchasing basic goods, household devices, and tech gadgets, and procuring services using the internet, businesses are finding affiliate marketing as an effective means to connect to promote their brand. Not just that, the benefits consumers gain through coupons and deals on these products make affiliate marketing very effective at driving online sales. Affiliate marketing has the potential to drive 15% to 20% of total online sales.
Commenting on the partnership with brands, Neha Kulwal, managing director, APAC region said “ It is a pleasure to partner with such amazing brands. We have been catering to the e-commerce brands and segment for about 5+ years now and being an expert in this field we will be happy to leverage these brands with our expertise and services. We are looking forward to our association with these brands, and hope to generate ROI through our diverse range of affiliate partners.”