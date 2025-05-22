Adobe collaborates with Ankur Warikoo for new Acrobat campaign

Adobe has announced a collaboration with entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo to promote Adobe Acrobat. The campaign includes short films and social media content demonstrating how Acrobat’s features, including its new AI-powered Assistant, help users manage everyday document tasks efficiently.

In the campaign’s flagship film, Warikoo demonstrates Acrobat’s AI Assistant engaging with PDFs to instantly summarise lengthy contracts, highlight critical action points, and translate complex legalese into clear, concise takeaways. Viewers see him turn a 30-page agreement into bullet-point insights in under 20 seconds—showcasing how Acrobat helps teams make faster, better-informed decisions.

The collaboration highlights Acrobat’s editing tools. Warikoo corrects a typo during a presentation, adjusts paragraph layouts, and replaces images, showing that users can create professional documents quickly without needing design skills.

The next film focuses on security and compliance, showing Warikoo using Acrobat to lock financial reports with passwords, redact sensitive data, and set permissions for different users. The series also highlights Acrobat’s e-signature tools, as Warikoo sends a proposal, tracks it in real time, and archives the signed PDF using his phone.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with Dentsu Creative Isobar (creative agency) and Tag Agency (production house).