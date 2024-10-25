Adobe encourages creativity for Diwali with Adobe Express Platform

As Diwali is around the corner, Adobe is empowering everyone, regardless of design experience, to tap into their creativity with Adobe Express. Adobe is spotlighting the inspiring journeys of four Indian creators — Satyam Bhuyan, Pearl D'Souza, Manali Jain, and Vimal Chandran who are using the platform to bring the spirit of Diwali to life with their perspectives.

Each creator draws from their personal stories, own experiences and cultural roots to inspire their work, from cherished memories with loved ones. With user-friendly tools and customisable templates, Adobe Express enables users to design personalised greetings, create vibrant graphics, and share their festive moments with ease.

Satyam Bhuyan draws inspiration from his mother, whose intricate Diwali rangolis were a symbol of love and emotion. This year, Satyam plans to honour her through Adobe Express by crafting a vibrant artwork that captures their special bond.

Illustrator Pearl D'Souza’s artistic journey is rooted in the unwavering support of her parents. This Diwali, she uses Adobe Express to create a greeting card adorned with marigold graphics and family photos.

Travel photographer Manali Jain draws her inspiration from her father, whose adventurous spirit has always been a guiding force in her life. This Diwali, she plans to create a greeting card using Adobe Express, featuring photographs that capture their shared moments and the joy of celebration.

Vimal Chandran finds renewed inspiration through the playful curiosity of his young nephew, who has helped him view the world through a fresh lens. This Diwali, Vimal uses Adobe Express to showcase his nephew’s poses and expressions, creating a tribute to their bond.

Through these creators’ journeys, Adobe aims to inspire others to find their own spark of creativity. Adobe Express offers customizable templates, graphics, and tools that make it easy for anyone to design unique Diwali cards, social media posts, and more.