Adobe launches 'Express for Ads' to help small businesses create social campaigns

Adobe has launched Adobe Express for ads, a tool to help small businesses create ads for platforms like Google, LinkedIn, Meta, and TikTok, with Amazon support coming soon. It includes features like “social safe zones” to ensure ad content meets platform guidelines, and add-ons from Metricool and Bitly for tracking performance.

Creating ads involves meeting platform requirements, designing effective visuals, and understanding performance metrics. Adobe Express for ads streamlines this process in one app, helping users create and deliver ads more efficiently.

Adobe Express includes social safe zones—built-in guides to help place visuals and messages correctly for top platforms. Starting June 12, safe zones for Meta Stories and Reels ads and LinkedIn video ads will be available, with more formats to follow.

According to Nielsen, 50% of advertising ROI is driven by the quality of the creative. Adobe Express brings the effective creative tools, like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, and a massive library of assets and templates curated by real design pros, into an app that makes it easy for everyone to produce eye-catching creative.

Users can now access thousands of ad templates designed to meet platform standards. The platform offers drag-and-drop tools and AI features to assist with content creation, such as background removal, image generation, and text editing.

New resizing tools allow users to reformat ads for different platforms instantly. Adobe Express also includes commercially safe assets and branding controls through Custom Brand Kits.

Video capabilities have also expanded. Clip Maker uses AI to cut long footage into short clips, and Firefly-powered Generate Video can create custom b-roll and background footage using text and image prompts.

These features aim to streamline ad creation, ensuring content meets platform requirements and is ready for commercial use.

Adobe Express for ads now includes a new interface that connects directly to major ad platforms, offering tailored workflows, best practices, and templates for each.

Key updates include:

Google Performance Max: Templates help users quickly create and export ads to Google Ads.



LinkedIn Ads: Users can design and publish image and video ads optimised for B2B audiences, with export to LinkedIn Ads Manager.



TikTok Symphony Assistant: Users can create content with music from TikTok's Commercial Music Library and, starting June 16, export directly to TikTok Ads Manager.



Amazon Ads: Adobe is working with Amazon to offer templates and compliance checks for ad publishing.

All features are available within Adobe Express at no extra cost.

Adobe Express now includes Metricool and Bitly add-ons to help users track content performance.

The Metricool add-on provides data on top posts, hashtags, and engagement across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, X/Twitter, and Google Business. It also offers competitor comparisons to identify trends and gaps.

The Bitly add-on lets users add QR codes and short links to their content and access real-time performance analytics.