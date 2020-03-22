Adobe's Digital Report: A quick glance

The report also suggests that APAC (Asia Pacific) companies will be leading global CX technology investment in 2020. Fifty-seven per cent are planning to invest more in CX-enabling technology this year, compared to 51 per cent in EMEA and 41 per cent in North America. APAC already leads EMEA and North America on adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology.

More than half of APAC businesses (54 per cent) already use – or are planning to use - these tools.