Adobe's Digital Report: A quick glance

Adobe, in partnership with Econsultancy, has just released the 10th edition of Digital Trends 2020 report. It is an annual survey of marketing, advertising, e-commerce, creative and technology professionals from around the world. The report measures the industry viewpoint from business leaders and influencers, and delivers a window into how much change the technology sector has experienced.
As per the report, globally, two in five (40 per cent) businesses leading in customer experience (CX) significantly exceeded their 2019 business goals, compared to 13 per cent of businesses not leading in the space.
The report also suggests that APAC (Asia Pacific) companies will be leading global CX technology investment in 2020. Fifty-seven per cent are planning to invest more in CX-enabling technology this year, compared to 51 per cent in EMEA and 41 per cent in North America. APAC already leads EMEA and North America on adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology.
More than half of APAC businesses (54 per cent) already use – or are planning to use - these tools.
China and, to a lesser extent, India are making massive investments in AI and related technologies. The two countries are leading the region, and the rest of the world, in adopting new technologies, such as AI, AR, voice, blockchain and IoT.
The report surveyed over 13,000 marketing, advertising, e-commerce, creative, and IT professionals, working for both brands and agencies in markets across APAC, Europe and North America, on their priorities for 2020.