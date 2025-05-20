Adstories joins GwH Media Group

GwH Media Group, a media and marketing consulting network housing leading agencies like Hovers, a performance marketing consultancy, Frontrow, a digital PR agency, and Creed, a performance-driven creatives agency, proudly welcomes Adstories, a specialised e-commerce marketplace advertising agency, to its portfolio. This strategic addition strengthens GwH Media Group’s position as a leader in delivering integrated, performance-focused solutions for modern brands.

Founded by Ashish Oke, Adstories has established itself as a powerhouse in crafting high-impact advertising campaigns tailored for major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart & other Q-com channels. By joining GwH Media Group, Adstories gains access to a collaborative network, enabling faster scaling and the ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that combine marketplace expertise with Hovers’ performance marketing, Frontrow’s digital PR strategies, and Creed’s data-driven creative campaigns.

“I’m thrilled for Adstories to join the GwH Media Group,” said Ashish Oke, founder of Adstories. “Our expertise in marketplace advertising, paired with GwH’s deep understanding of performance, digital PR, and creative excellence, creates a powerful synergy. This partnership unlocks access to broader insights, sharper strategies, and a shared vision for delivering value across the entire customer journey. It’s a perfect blend of innovation and cultural alignment.”

Alan Roy Varghese, co-founder of GwH Media Group, commented, “Adstories brings an exceptional focus on e-commerce marketplaces that perfectly complements our network’s strengths. Their expertise enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end growth solutions, from capturing attention to driving transactions. This move brings us closer to our vision of being a one-stop powerhouse for brands.”

Atharva Shinde, co-founder of GwH Media Group, added, “Adstories' nimble and results-driven approach is a natural fit for us. We’re excited to collaborate, share expertise, and build integrated campaigns that empower brands to scale smarter."

Swarup Mane, co-founder of Hovers, added, “Together, we’re redefining impact in the media and marketing space.”