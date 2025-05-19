Adtech veteran Akshay Mathur launches Unpromptd

Adtech veteran Akshay Mathur has launched Unpromptd, a venture to help platforms increase revenue in fast-growing, complex markets.

Mathur, with over 20 years in digital advertising, has launched and scaled platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Criteo, and Outbrain across India and Southeast Asia. He has held leadership roles at Komli Media, SVG, Dentsu, and Tyroo, focusing on monetization strategies, market expansion, and team management.

“Partnerships today are about scale, depth, distribution, and technology. The strongest ones create long-term value and outlast markets and leaders,” says Akshay Mathur, founder and CEO of Unpromptd. “We operate as an embedded extension of our partners’ monetisation teams, with full accountability. Our focus is on driving revenue, building tech-enabled efficiencies, and freeing our partners to focus on product, growth, and innovation.”

Unpromptd partners with platforms with existing ad businesses, offering go-to-market strategy, sales infrastructure, creative support, advertiser credit, and management of billing, FX, and compliance. It operates in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, focusing on AI-led commerce, OTT, retail commerce, and performance-driven platforms.

GroupM and Dentsu forecast that digital ad spend in Asia will exceed $45 billion by 2025, driven by mobile users, expanding digital infrastructure, and rising consumer demand. However, many platforms struggle with monetisation due to fragmented advertiser ecosystems, compliance challenges, and limited operational capacity. The region's diversity, with over 10 languages and varying regulations, adds complexity.

“Asia has the numbers, the users, and the momentum,” says Mathur. “But success here depends on execution. That’s what we’re here to build.”