Advertising Avenues founder and managing director Goutam Rakshit is no more

Founder and managing director of Advertising Avenues, Goutam Rakshit passed away last night at his residence in Mumbai. The veteran in the advertising industry was not suffering from any illness, informs his close ones.
He started his career at Cadbury India Limited, (now Mondelez) and after a nine-year stint joint Clarion Advertising (now Bates India) as an account director in 1980. In 1982, Rakshit turned an entrepreneur, founded his agency Advertising Avenues which went on to serve clients across all major categories.
In 2004 he was elected as the chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). He had also served as the chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations, (AFAA) and held leadership positions in several other industry bodies.