Advertising Club Trivandrum marks official launch

The Advertising Club Trivandrum (ACT) was launched on Valentine’s Day, celebrated under the theme ‘For the Love of Advertising’, at Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. The event brought together industry professionals, media experts, and brand owners to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Filmmaker and ad expert R. Balki officially launched the Advertising Club Trivandrum (ACT) alongside advertising veteran Prathap Suthan. The event included discussions on the changing advertising landscape, with a session featuring R. Balki and Hari Krishnan of Tilt Brand Solutions. Balki shared insights into his campaigns and creative process, stating that Trivandrum and Kerala have the potential to be a strong hub for Indian advertising.

Prathap Suthan shared his journey from Trivandrum to a leading role in Indian advertising, discussing creativity, leadership, and brand storytelling.

The event also hosted a panel discussion on ‘Regional Advertising in the Digital Era’, featuring industry veterans Varghese Chandy (Malayala Manorama), Kamal Krishnan (Times of India), Anil Ayroor (Zee Keralam), and Naveen Srinivasan (Mathrubhumi). The panel explored the evolving role of regional markets in the digital age and the increasing significance of hyperlocal content.

The event included video messages from Piyush Pandey and MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighting the importance of creativity and innovation in advertising.

Delivering the presidential address, Laj Salam, president of Advertising Club Trivandrum, spoke about the journey of forming the club and its vision to create a thriving ecosystem for advertising and media professionals in the region. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by secretary Vishnu Vijay.