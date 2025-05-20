Advertising veteran Rohit Ohri launches culture consultancy 'Ohriginal'

Advertising leader, Rohit Ohri, has announced the launch of Ohriginal, a culture consultancy built on a bold belief: that culture is not just an HR initiative - it’s a company’s most powerful competitive advantage.

At the heart of Ohriginal is the idea of the CulturePrint - a unique, original fingerprint that defines how an organisation thinks, feels, and behaves. When activated, this CulturePrint can turn high-potential teams into high-performance ones.

With a legacy of creative and business transformation at JWT, Dentsu, and FCB - including leading FCB India to global recognition as Ad Age’s International Agency of the Year - Ohri brings insights into the role culture plays in building iconic brands and energised organisations.

“I’ve seen the magic up close - the kind that feels like catching lightning in a bottle,” says Ohri. “And that magic was always culture. Not perks. Not processes. Culture.”

Ohriginal is a company of one - intentionally lean, deeply personal, and built for impact. By staying independent and hands-on, Ohri brings senior level thinking and direct collaboration to every engagement.

“Ohriginal isn’t a consulting firm with layers,” Ohri explains. “It’s a company of one - but it draws from a lifetime of leadership, creativity, and cultural transformation. I work directly with leaders to help them define and activate the cultural energy that fuels performance.”

What Ohriginal Does :

Ohriginal helps organisations:

● Decode their CulturePulse: the invisible energy that drives people and performance

● Define their CulturePrint: an actionable philosophy aligned with purpose and values

● Activate culture across leadership, communication, and daily rituals

● Mentor internal culture champions to sustain momentum at scale

Already working with progressive founders, growth-stage firms, and legacy organisations, Ohriginal offers a signature 90-minute culture diagnostic workshop to help leadership teams uncover what’s working, what’s not, and what’s possible.

“Great cultures don’t just happen,” adds Ohri. “They’re designed, lived, and sustained - from the inside out.”