Aegon Life Insurance assigns its creative mandate to BBDO India

BBDO India will be the AOR for Aegon Life Insurance and will manage the brand’s presence across all channels.
After a multi-agency pitch that included multiple rounds, Aegon Life Insurance has assigned its creative mandate to BBDO India. As part of the mandate, BBDO India will be responsible for planning, conceptualizing, and executing creative communication strategies across digital and traditional platforms.
Aegon Life Insurance is a digital-first life insurance company focused on fulfilling its vision of creating tension-free lives. Pursuing this goal, Aegon Life provides customized solutions in the term and savings category. It is the pioneer of online term plans in India.
Gerald D’souza, AVP Marketing, Aegon Life Insurance shares "We are excited to join hands with BBDO India as our creative partner. In today’s time, your online presence is not just to address customer service, it’s the face of the brand that the audience sees and interacts with. We were seeking innovative ideas to reach out to the ever-evolving customers and we believe BBDO India fits the bill. With BBDO India onboard we are pivoting our strategy towards a digital future strengthening our focus on digitization which we started in the year 2016.”
He further adds, “Our pioneering foray onto the digital platform has been validated over the years and especially in the current scenario where the rest of the industry is now shifting to focus on digital. The current industry shift is an endorsement of our strategy and we are geared up to be India’s first fully digital life insurance company. In an effort to deliver enhanced customer experience, we have customized our communication with more content and made it more interactive. It helps in engagement and educating customers at the same time. We aim to make insurance buying as easy as buying retail products and reaching the last mile.”
Speaking on the win, Digvijay Singh, GM & EVP BBDO India, Bangalore said, “Despite being compelled to work remotely during the pandemic, our team has gone all out to continuously offer inspiring work. We are excited to receive the mandate from Aegon Life for their creative communication. We will work on delivering the best possible solutions that have a positive impact on the bottom line of our clients.”
Adding further, “Given the need for insurance the pandemic has created, makes it all the more interesting for us to derive strategies that are more relatable to the audience. Life Insurance as a market remains under-penetrated but has a lot more potential to grow, our creative solutions will be focused on driving awareness and putting out communications that build and strengthen the brand Aegon Life Insurance.”