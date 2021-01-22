Aegon Life Insurance assigns its creative mandate to BBDO India

He further adds, “Our pioneering foray onto the digital platform has been validated over the years and especially in the current scenario where the rest of the industry is now shifting to focus on digital. The current industry shift is an endorsement of our strategy and we are geared up to be India’s first fully digital life insurance company. In an effort to deliver enhanced customer experience, we have customized our communication with more content and made it more interactive. It helps in engagement and educating customers at the same time. We aim to make insurance buying as easy as buying retail products and reaching the last mile.”