AFAA launches Pan Asian Award Changemakers for Good

The final winners will be felicitated at the prestigious AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23.”
The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is introducing its first ever awards, a unique pan-Asian one called Changemakers for Good. Srinivasan Swamy chairman AFAA, said: "We held a lot of discussions across Asia and came to the conclusion that in a world that is seeking out good in every single aspect of life, and even willing to pay a premium where they see something good, the time was ripe to salute what we call Changemakers for Good.
"This", continues Swamy "is a very simple set of four awards. And since we believe that the communication, or acts by these wonderful people is really priceless, we decided there would be no entry fee.
There are just four categories:
1) Advertising, for messaging that has been transformational in the public space.
2) Government; which is for a similar messaging but from the Government or an arm of the Government.
3) Industry Leader; for a leader in the communications industry who has consistently led societal change in the last few years.
4) Innovation; where technology or a radically different approach has made a difference in the lives of people. The period for the advertising messages would be the calendar year 2022.
This is our pan Asian effort as a responsible industry association to highlight how communication has been used as a force for good. We believe this will position our industry in the right way, excite the younger generation to come and be a part of our industry and focus on some aspects of our industry that are unique to us.
The awards will be judged in a two-tiered manner. National and then Pan Asian. The final winners will be felicitated at the prestigious AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23.”
Detailed nominations with all relevant attachments can be submitted at afaahq@gmail.com along with contact details. Nomination deadline is March 15, 2023. For further details please visit afaaglobal.org.
India is represented in AFAA by the Advertising Council of India (ACI). ACI was set up in 1999 to be the face of the advertising industry in India and has as its constituents AAAI, ISA, IBDF, The Advertising Club and India Chapter of the IAA. The last major activity conducted by ACI was hosting Ad Asia in New Delhi in 2011. Every year it pays for at least six young professionals to attend the three-days AFAA’s flagship FastTrack workshop in Kuala Lumpur which programme is viewed as transformational for the participants. AFAA has been supporting the IAA Olive Crown Awards. AFAA members send entries to this awards event every year. The Changemakers of Good will be an important initiative to celebrate the transformational work being done by the advertising industry.