afaqs! and The One Club to Host “Global Media Talks: India” at Creative Week 2021

As part of global programming during The One Club for Creativity’s Creative Week 2021, afaqs! will be the exclusive India host of the “Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks” online panel featuring some of the country’s top creatives.
Taking place online on Thursday, June 10, 17:30-18:30hr IST, the panel’s confirmed speakers are Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India, Mumbai; Amer Jaleel, Group CCO, Chairman, Mullen Lowe Lintas, Mumbai; Sambit Mohanty, Creative Head, South, McCann Worldgroup, Bangalore; and Tista Sen, Regional CD, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai.
The panel will be moderated by Ashwini Gangal, executive editor, afaqs!.
The session will be a discussion of current creative trends in India, the country’s best work of the past year and other topics of interest to the agency and creative world.
The “Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks” series is hosted by a number of leading ad publications around the world, including adobo magazine in APAC, Adweek in the US, Arab Ad in MENA; Bizcommunity with The Creative Circle in South Africa, Campaign Brief in Australia, Horizont in Germany, Little Black Book (LBB) in the UK, The Message in Canada and Propmark in Brazil.
“As a global organization, we’ve geared Creative Week 2021 programming to be a truly international festival,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “We’re excited to have afaqs! as our media partner to help give India’s creative excellence a spotlight on our global stage.”
After last year leading the industry as the first global ad and design organization to produce virtual awards shows and hours of festival content programming, The One Club is producing the online Creative Week 2021, June 7-11.
Under the banner “Connect. Provoke. Inspire.”, Creative Week 2021 will include awards ceremonies for The One Show 2021, historical ADC 100th Annual Awards, Young Ones Student Awards and TDC special awards winners, as well as dozens of general programming sessions, panels and workshops across four virtual stages. In addition, a fifth stage will include the exclusive Executive Creative Summit for agency principals and a day-long Creative unConference.
Registration and ticketing for Creative Week 2021 is now open. Content on the Awards Stage, including all One Show, ADC, Young Ones and TDC awards ceremonies, is free.