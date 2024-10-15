afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2024: Entry deadline extended until October 29

India's biggest award for young agencies, the afaqs! Foxglove Awards 2024, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has extended its entry deadline until October 29, 2024. This extension gives agencies more time to showcase their best creative work and compete on one of India’s largest platforms for emerging talent.

Established in 2015, the Foxglove Awards are dedicated to agencies that are 12 years old or younger, focusing on innovative campaigns, engaging content, and out-of-the-box ideas. Over the past decade, more than 1,000 agencies have participated, with over 5,000 entries judged by 600+ jurors.

Foxglove offers both National and Regional Awards across 10 super categories, including Ambient Media, Digital, Influencer Marketing, and more. It also features two special awards: Agency of the Year and Young Agency of the Year (for agencies 6 years or younger).

60 Categories Under 10 Super Categories

‎Ambient Media

Brand Activation

Content Marketing

Design

Digital

Influencer Marketing

Social Media

Print

Video

Public Relations

Special Awards

Click here to explore the full list of categories.

Join the celebration of a decade of creativity. Make your mark at Foxglove 2024 by entering your best work!

ENTER NOW!