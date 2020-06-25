afaqs! launches Marketplace, a platform to connect marketers and agencies

“We have been working on this project for more than six months,” says afaqs! co-founder Sreekant Khandekar, clarifying that “it is not a mere listing site. This is a platform which will allow advertisers to discover exciting work by agencies they have not worked with – and possibly not even heard of. There is an inbuilt messaging system via which they can contact each other on the platform.” Marketplace is free for marketers and is hosted on the afaqs! site.