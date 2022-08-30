After Apple, Lava offers name engraving on phones

The brand has released a new ad for this feature starring cricketer Harbhajan Singh.
Earlier in August 2022, Lava had announced that it would offer users the option to get customised engraving on its smartphones. To advertise this feature, the brand has released an ad featuring cricketer Harbhajan Singh.
The feature isn't available to all Lava phone models - only the Lava Agni phone. The other brand that offers this feature is Apple - which allows customised engraving on all of its products when purchased from the Apple website.
The ad talks about how important a name is to a person's identity and has footage from the previous world cup wins when Singh was a player on the Indian cricket team.