After deo, wafers and soft drink, a surface disinfectant brand uses the 'no gas' proposition

‘No gas chips’, ‘no gas deodorant’, ‘no gas soft drinks’… and many more products with similar claims have been selling in the Indian market for ages. Fogg, the deodorant brand from the house of Vini Cosmetics, has undoubtedly had the highest recall value of any brand associated with the ‘bina gas wala’ claim.

Fogg became the talk of the town during its initial days (2011), with its 'no gas, more spray' tagline. ‘No gas’ meant more spray and, thus, (more) value for money.