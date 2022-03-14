After driving a bus, Dhoni has bomb diffusion advice in latest IPL ad

As a part of the #YehAbNormalHai campaign, Dhoni shows up as a bomb squad's 'stand-in' advisor.
MS Dhoni, cricket legend and former captain of India's men team, returns to surprise fans in the latest campaign promo of #YehAbNormalHai. The campaign film launched by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2022, narrates that IPL is an unpredictable tournament and the 15th edition could be anyone’s season, “Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena!”
The promo film opens to another tense situation, where a bomb squad is struggling to defuse a bomb, with the clock ticking away. While one member of the squad mockingly mentions that only blue and yellow wires are dangerous, Dhoni appears on the screen to tell them to take all the wires seriously, as it is an unpredictable situation.
The squad does not pay attention and cuts the other wires, triggering a massive blast. Dhoni appears again and says, “Yahaan kisiko halke mein mat lena, yahaan koi bhi fat sakta hai,” reiterating the fact that IPL is an unpredictable tournament. And even though only Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the prestigious trophy over the last five years, any of the teams can throw up a challenge and shouldn’t be taken lightly this year.
The first leg of this campaign was released during the first week of March. With a view to celebrate the IPL summer window, it featured Dhoni, in a brand-new avatar - a bus driver, who has stopped the bus in the middle of a very busy road. The traffic policeman arrives at the scene and questions Dhoni’s actions, to which he responds that they are watching the super over of an intense IPL game. The policeman treats this as a normal occurrence during IPL and drives away reinstating the fact that this fandom is normal for IPL matches.
Tata IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, 2022. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups and will play a total of 14 league matches (seven home and seven away matches). There will be a total of 70 league matches, followed by the playoffs and finals.
Fans across India can watch all the action live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.