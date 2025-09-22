After Gambhir, Farah Khan gets grotesque in Cred’s AI ad

After Gautam Gambhir’s face was devoured by a tongue-slurping ice-cream cone, and thrashed by a gorilla, choreographer-turned-director-turned-influencer Farah Khan faces her own nightmare: her face melts into a horrifying chocolate goo. All of it is for Cred’s latest ad.

Advertisment

Like Gambhir before her, Khan watches the AI-generated chaos with a brand exec beaming beside her. She could lose it, scream, protest but instead she stays calm. Why? Her team reminds her the ad has been paid for. Energy conservation wins.

And true to Cred form, the actual message almost disappears in the absurdity. Pay your credit card bills on the Cred app, and you could win chocolates from BigBasket. That’s it.

Cred has long thrived on baffling, shock-value ads that made people curious. But shock alone isn’t novelty forever. Now, the chaos is predictable. The brand’s wild card may have become a liability. What Cred does next is start-up India’s favourite cult question. But the bigger question: do people still care?