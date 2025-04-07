After Ganguly, Mahesh Babu, and Mohanlal, Lloyd brings back Deepveer

With temperatures crossing 40 degrees in many states, the sale of air conditioners was bound to rise. For instance, Blue Star eyes 5 lakh unit sales and a 25-30% growth while Godrej Enterprises sees a 50% growth in AC sales for FY26.

Now, the real challenge for brands is to differentiate themselves from their rivals to win this summer. Havells-owned Lloyd is doubling down on its high-end AC range called Stunnair by first casting Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah, and then multiple stars. It has now brought back its OG faces – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The other big names include Sourav Ganguly, Mohanlal, and Vijay Sethupathi; all their ads follow the same format – guests at a party are more interested in the AC than the hosts.

What is this Stunnair? As per the brand’s website, Stunnair redefines luxury by merging high-performance cooling with AI-driven intelligence for an elevated experience. Equipped with AI Smart 1st in Industry features, Stunnair intuitively adapts to your environment, optimizing airflow, temperature, and energy use on a real-time basis.

Deepveer, as the Bollywood couple is fondly nicknamed, signed up to become brand ambassadors for Lloyd in March 2019, and have since appeared in ads for the brand during the Indian Premier League (IPL).