After Hrithik Roshan, R. Madhavan bats for WhiteHat Jr as a concerned parent

WhiteHat Jr’s journey has seen as many ups and downs as that of a coder when he/she is trying to find a bug in the code. The Byju’s-owned start-up has been accused of creating fear of missing out (FOMO) to push parents to avail its services after seeing its ad. In the ad, suit-clad men (insinuated as investors) battled each other for the opportunity to invest in an app designed by a six-year-old, who learnt coding from WhiteHat Jr.