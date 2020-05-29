After Kit Kat, now take a 'Bingo! break'

ITC's latest campaign for Bingo! - 'Lo Ek Bingo! Break' builds on the similar lines as that of Nestlé's campaign - 'Kit Kat Break To Banta Hai'...
For over years, Kit Kat, the chocolate covered wafer bar produced globally by Nestlé has built its communications around ‘breaks’ with its campaign – Kit Kat Break To Banta Hai. Bingo! chips, from the house of ITC, rides on a similar tagline in its new campaign – ‘Lo Ek Bingo! Break’. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.
The brand has so far released two 30-second-long films on YouTube as a part of the campaign – ‘When Life Gives You PPTs, take a Bingo! break’ and ‘Kat lo aur lo ek Bingo! break’.
Both the films are hinged onto the current lockdown situation. Where in one, a boss is seen asking an employee about a PPT over a video call, in the other a supposed wife is seen in preparation to give her husband a haircut at home.
Both the films by ITC have been shot at home by the featured actors.