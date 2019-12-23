After OnePlus and Motorola, now Vivo tells us to switch phone off

We all know that loved ones need our time. But if one were to ask how many of us actually sit with them and have a good time, we might reply we do but our minds are distracted even when we are sitting with them. The constant urge to check our mobile phones - peep into our mail box, quickly check our Facebook timelines and what friends are up to on Instagram stories, whether a new hashtag is trending on Twitter, fears of a missed call or a WhatsApp notification, are constantly running at the back of our minds. Smartphones, primarily meant to ease one's life, have taken over our lives and smartphone manufacturers are taking note of it.