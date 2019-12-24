After Zomato, Uber Eats promises speedy delivery 'in a blink'

"The good thing is that they've tried something new. It's in the business space and it's in your phone so you're interacting directly with the brand in that sense. 90 per cent of our other activities (such as streaming content and checking emails) happen on the phone nowadays anyway, so they're in the right space. It's a novel way to get engagement going," he says. "They're right in assuming that people get bored and tired of waiting for their food but they're not necessarily going to be playing the game, the whole time they're waiting for their food to arrive. If an order is going to arrive in 30-40 minutes, people are mentally prepared for that," he points out. He adds that on a more fundamental level, Uber Eats needs to get their act together in India in terms of their back-end, delivery and operations.