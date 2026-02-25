AGEasy taps Zeenat Aman to spotlight senior gut health in latest ad

AGEasy, a consumer products brand under Antara Senior Care, has launched a new campaign featuring actor Zeenat Aman. The campaign centres on gut health among senior citizens and positions digestive care as a key part of ageing.

The initiative addresses what the brand describes as a gap in age-specific wellness solutions, particularly in categories typically marketed as general or fitness-led. The campaign will roll out through digital films across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube in phases.

The films highlight AGEasy’s newly launched Gut Care range, which includes Gut Balance, Consti Calm, Bloat Calm and Acidity Calm, positioned as products designed specifically for seniors.

Sharing her perspective on the campaign, veteran actor and active ageing icon Zeenat Aman said: “Ageing, to me, has never meant slowing down; it’s meant becoming more aware of who I am and what my body needs; it’s meant becoming gutsy. That’s my approach towards health as well, especially gut health; it is something we often overlook, especially as we grow older, even though it impacts how active and comfortable we feel every day. AGEasy’s focus on designing gut health products specifically for seniors is refreshing because it acknowledges that our bodies and needs change, and that care should also change to keep pace. That’s a conversation worth having.”

Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said: “Ageing is usually addressed through a broad, one-size-fits-all solutions, even though senior health and wellness needs are distinct and require special attention. At AGEasy, seniors are at the heart of everything we do and hence we are committed to creating senior specific solutions. This time, we are starting the conversation from gut health because it's one of the areas where the gap between what seniors need and what the market typically offers, in the form of generic solutions, is most evident. Additionally, gut health is foundational to overall wellbeing. Zeenat Aman is a natural partner for this journey. Her gutsy, self-aware approach to ageing is exactly the mindset AGEasy's products are built around. She represents seniors who are active, aware, and won’t settle for anything less than what they deserve.”

AGEasy operates as an online and offline senior-care retail platform and is part of Antara Senior Care under the Max Group.