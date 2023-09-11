AGENCY09 marks a decade in business

The agency was founded by Tushar Khakhar, supported by Bipeen Nadgauda, and later joined by Gautam Anand
Headquartered in Mumbai, independent integrated marketing agency AGENCY09 celebrated its 10-year anniversary on 9 September 2023. With a commitment to growth, the agency aims to strategically expand its international presence, further solidifying its global footprint.
Founded by Tushar Khakhar, supported by Bipeen Nadgauda, and later joined by Gautam Anand, the agency is now a team of 85 with its new central office at Turner Road, Bandra.
Over the years, AGENCY09 has expanded from being a digital advertising agency to an integrated marketing agency. In 2016, they expanded their tech team to include departments for Brand, Design, and Production. They now deliver projects globally, including ERPs, multi-website CMSes, modern UI/UX, and e-commerce.
Today, AGENCY09 helps brands and organizations to grow and participate in a borderless economy. They develop businesses with ideas for Technology, Content, Design, and Data. The agency is currently working with notable brands like Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Capital, Reliance General Insurance, Bits Pilani, Ryan Group of Institutions, Lokmat Media, Godrej L’Affaire, Jupiter Hospital, Mahindra Solarize, iGCB (Intellect Design), Parag Milk Foods, Senvion, Chinese Wok, Würth Car-Haus, Groupsoft and BARC.
Known for being a people-first organization, AGENCY09 deeply believes in bringing positive change through creative communication and technology.
Speaking on the occasion, Tushar Khakhar, founder, AGENCY09, said, "It's been a momentous #FirstDecadeOf09, building a close-knit core team and the right infrastructure for growth. We are thankful to the industry for giving us the space to grow and contribute.”
In their quest to build a highly creative ecosystem, the founders have launched a design-led merchandise store called A09 Store, a travel company called Insta Holidays as an outlet for exploring, a classroom to nurture creative talent named academyzeronine, and are building a new category with Octarine Organics, a well-being mushroom company. The agency celebrated this milestone with employees and their families in a meet-up.