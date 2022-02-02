AGENCY09 wins the digital mandate for Siyaram Silk Mills

Speaking on awarding the mandate to AGENCY09, N Gangadhar, VP, Marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills said, “We picked AGENCY09 after a multi-agency pitch as they are a vibrant, young agency with good ideas and a clear desire and vision to take the Siyaram’s brand to greater heights. They showcased a clear and deep understanding of our brand through their strategic approach, and we are excited to see how this partnership evolves.”