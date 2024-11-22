Agent Ranbir Kapoor relies on Asian Paints for protection in new ad

Asian Paints has enhanced its exterior paint, Apex Ultima Protek, by incorporating Graphene, offering improved protection and durability. The upgraded product, which comes with a 12-year warranty, aims to protect homes against harsh elements like rain, sunlight, and dust. The re-engineered paint is positioned as a long-lasting solution for homeowners, setting new standards in exterior protection.

To bring this innovation to life, Asian Paints has launched an all-new campaign, “The Safe House,” with brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. In the commercial, Ranbir Kapoor is seen stepping into the role of a spy for the first time, navigating thrilling escapes from dangerous adversaries.

The ad for Apex Ultima Protek, created by Ogilvy India and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, features Ranbir Kapoor as an agent escaping enemies in a Moroccan market. With danger closing in, he and his heroine seek refuge in a ‘Safe House’ protected by Apex Ultima Protek, powered by Graphene, offering the ultimate protection.

The Safe House remains impervious to attacks, including missiles, symbolising how Apex Ultima Protek powered by Graphene protects against extreme weather conditions like sun, rain, and dust. The campaign uses the metaphor of a spy’s hideout to highlight the paint's ability to shield homes from external challenges.

Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, commented, “At Asian Paints, innovation and technology are at the heart of everything we do. From Teflon in Royale to Lamination in Ultima Protek, and now Graphene—the wonder material—we’ve consistently set new benchmarks in the category. With Graphene-powered Ultima Protek, we’re delivering the toughest protection for Indian homes. By focusing on technology-driven solutions, we aim to simplify the decision-making process for our consumers, helping them choose the best for their homes. Ultima Protek campaign mirrors a blockbuster action movie brought alive by the presence of our brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. Brimming with action and drama, Ultima Protek powered by Graphene, paired with Ranbir’s charisma, is set to captivate the nation.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “This campaign is an exciting, gripping spy thriller that brings to life the incredible safety and strength of Ultima Protek with Graphene. The creative concept of ‘Safe House’ demonstrates how this house is more than just a shelter - it’s a fortress, a secure haven made impenetrable by the power of Graphene. The story is brought to life by Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of a super spy who uses the safe house protection in the most intense situations to complete his mission.”