Agilus Diagnostics launches new TVC with Anil Kapoor after SRL rebrand

Agilus Diagnostics has released a television commercial featuring brand ambassador Anil Kapoor as part of a nationwide campaign following its transition from SRL Diagnostics.

The campaign aims to inform consumers that Agilus Diagnostics is the new name for SRL Diagnostics, while addressing questions that emerged after the rebrand.

The TVC carries the message 'Jo Kal Tak SRL Diagnostics Tha, Wohi Aaj Agilus Diagnostics Hai' and explains the change through a simple narrative centred on familiarity and continuity.

The communication also retains the brand’s earlier tagline, 'Khud Ko Test Kartey Raho', which highlights the importance of regular health testing and preventive healthcare.

The film addresses consumer confusion around the brand name change by clarifying that the organisation behind the services remains the same despite the rebranding.

Speaking about his association with the brand, actor Anil Kapoor commented, “I have been associated with this brand for a very long time, and I take immense pride in the fact that it is one of the few legacy brands that has continued to evolve in tandem with changing consumer needs. From SRL Diagnostics to Agilus Diagnostics, their journey reflects evolution, trust, consistency, and commitment to core values - values that I resonate with and live by.”

Commenting on the campaign, Deepak Narang, COO, Agilus Diagnostics said: “Our transition from SRL Diagnostics to Agilus Diagnostics marks a watershed moment in our journey. While our name has changed with time, our focus on quality, accuracy and proactive patient care remains unchanged. This campaign reassures our consumers that we continue to be their trusted partner in every step of their health journey—now with a more agile, future-ready outlook. ‘Khud Ko Test Kartey Raho’ encapsulates our belief in proactive healthcare and the power of early action.”

The campaign has been rolled out across television, digital platforms and outdoor media.