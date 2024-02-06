AGL teams up with Ogilvy India for product promotions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to showcase its products and enhance loyalty by presenting a distinctive living space concept.
Asian Granito India (AGL),a company in the bathware industry, is teaming up with Ogilvy India for a brand campaign. With this move, AGL aims to redefine the story in the ever-changing home decor market.
AGL positions itself for its dedication to quality, innovation, and design aesthetics. The brand seeks to consistently set high standards in the industry with its range of tiles, engineered marble, quartz, and bathware, to combine style and functionality. AGL shows its commitment to creating stories that connect with the preferences and dreams of consumers by partnering with Ogilvy India.
The brand campaign aims to highlight AGL's products and establish an emotional bond with customers, offering a vision of living spaces that reflect individuality and modern sensibilities.
Kamlesh Patel, CMD, AGL “We are excited about our collaboration with Ogilvy India, a powerhouse renowned for creativity and strategic insight. This partnership represents a significant milestone as AGL aims to elevate its brand presence and engage with our audience on a profound level”.
Hirol Gandhi, president and head of office at Ogilvy West said “We're thrilled to join forces with AGL on their quest to become the most preferred brand in the fiercely competitive ceramics category, specifically in tiles and bathware. We look forward to this partnership and hope to make the right impact.”
According to the release, the company produces and markets tiles, engineered marble, quartz, sanitaryware, and faucets with over 235 franchisee showrooms, 11 display centers, and a vast distribution network in India. It also exports across 100 countries.