Agoda launches campaign with Sunil Grover, Ekta Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Varun Sharma

Agoda has introduced a new digital campaign titled 'Amazing Hotel Prices', featuring Sunil Grover, Ekta Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Varun Sharma. The series of short films highlights domestic hotel discounts offered on the platform.

The campaign, launched ahead of India’s peak travel season, focuses on the demand for value-led hotel options. The films use light humour to depict scenarios in which each featured personality reacts to finding lower-than-expected hotel rates. The campaign has been rolled out across social and digital platforms and was conceptualised and produced with Collective Artists Network.

Speaking about the campaign, Gaurav Malik, country director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said: “With travel’s high season upon us in India, we know that great hotel prices play a huge role in trip-planning decisions. The ‘Amazing Hotel Prices’ campaign celebrates the excitement travellers feel when they find an incredible deal… They each represent a distinct style and sense of humour, and together, they help us speak to our audience in a language they love.”

Sudeep Subash, co-founder & CRO, collective Artists Network & CEO, Big Bang Social, said: “We believe a great campaign is more than marketing; it’s about telling real stories that people will remember… This campaign not only underscores Agoda's dedication to providing exceptional value but also beautifully captures the joy and spontaneity of finding great hotel deals, as showcased by the celebrated artists.”

In its initial weeks, the campaign accumulated close to 100 million impressions across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and the featured personalities’ social channels. Agoda notes that the initiative supports its broader focus on offering value-driven domestic accommodation options.