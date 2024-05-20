Agro-biological company IPL Biologicals ropes in Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims for strategic expansion, innovation, sustainable growth, and prosperity.
IPL Biologicals, an agro-biological company, has appointed Yuvraj Singh as the company’s first-ever brand ambassador. This partnership signifies the next phase of growth for IPL Biologicals, aligning with the company’s recent rebranding and the introduction of its Microbot Technology, marking a significant milestone in its 30-year journey of excellence and growth.
As a multiformat world cup champion known for his resilience and triumphs on and off the field, Yuvraj Singh’s inspiring journey resonates deeply with IPL Biologicals' commitment to overcoming challenges and promoting growth by providing biological solutions to farmers.
“I am thrilled and honoured to be associated with IPL Biologicals, the company shares my values of resilience, growth, and empowerment. I am excited about the possibilities this partnership holds and look forward to making a meaningful difference in the lives of farmers worldwide by providing microbiological solutions”, said Yuvraj Singh.
Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka, president of IPL Biologicals said, “We are delighted to welcome Yuvraj Singh to the IPL Biologicals family as our first brand ambassador. Yuvraj’s remarkable journey inspires us, and his association with our brand marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our expansion journey. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to sharing many more exciting developments in the future.”
As IPL Biologicals sets its sights on future expansion and continued innovation, the strategic partnership with Yuvraj Singh represents a fusion of passion, determination, and boundless potential. The company is on a journey to make a profound impact on the agricultural sector, driving sustainable growth and prosperity for generations to come.