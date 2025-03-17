Service so good, even ‘fufaji’ stops complaining: AirAsia

The Indian ‘fufaji’, a creature renowned for complaining about anything and everything, has been rendered speechless. No, it wasn’t by a younger generation kid giving it back, but by the budget airline AirAsia.

Advertisment

In a new five-ad campaign made by creative agency ^atom Network, we witness fufaji feeling pangs of dejection because there is absolutely nothing he can complain about with his AirAsia travel experience.

Comfortable seats? Check. Hot meals? Yes. Flexible baggage allowance? It’s available. Multiple destinations? You will get it. These options may seem appealing to the average person, but they do not satisfy fufaji. Dejected, he appears to vent his frustration out on his family at wedding, only to halt midway because the airline ensures there’s nothing much to crib about.

Each video is less than 30 seconds long, and despite the overt Indian touch, the AirAsia campaign seems to be made for the Indian diaspora in Southeast Asia and not for the Indian domestic flier because the airline does not exist by its name in the country.

Very nice, sober announcement by the @AirIndiaX pilot on the last @AirAsia India flight :



"Please retain your boarding pass and thank you for being a big part of this small history."



✈️ pic.twitter.com/TrEHpfYh3b — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 1, 2024

Known as AIX Connect in India, it merged with Air India Express in October last year after the Tata Group bought the Air India brand from the Government of India in 2022. A viral video of that time shows an AirAsia pilot requesting that passengers keep their boarding passes, as it was the airline’s final flight before the merger.